JONESBORO — The Foundation of Jonesboro Public Schools handed out more than $20,000 in grants to teachers to fund programs for students in Jonesboro schools.
Foundation members and JPS officials went school-to-school to present the awards on Thursday.
Those receiving grants, their programs, their schools and the grants amounts are:
Sherri Broadway, “Living the Theme,” Health, Wellness & Environmental Studies magnet school, $634.70.
Melinda Smith, “Outdoor Math CAN BE All Fun and Games,” Health, Wellness & Environmental Studies magnet school, $771.
Krista Cartwright, “Can I Stand Up?” International Studies magnet school, $1,927.60.
Charles Gabe, “#I’mChangingTheNarrative,” The Academies at Jonesboro High School, $7,500.
Allyson Goodin, “Knitting Together for Others,” The Academies at Jonesboro High School, 342.41.
Elizabeth Avery, “Calculating the Possibilities,” The Academies at Jonesboro High School, $2,749.26.
Joshua Miller, “Cyclones Unlocking Math Secrets,” MacArthur Junior High, $585.31.
Amanda Mirafuentes, “Teacher as Readers,” Math & Science magnet school, $2,000.
Angela Williams, “ Mobile Classroom Kitchen,” Jonesboro Pre-K Program, $480.
Matt Redmon, “Lego Robot Inventor,” SUCCESS Achievement Academy, $829.38.
Christina Heath, “Let’s Get ‘Physical’ with Math and Science,” Visual and Performing Arts magnet school, $505.38.
Lee Caldwell, “Sensory Rooms Make Sense,” Visual and Performing Arts magnet school, $1,152.
Kimberly Roberts, “Calming Sensory Pack,” Visual and Performing Arts magnet school, $541.20.
