JONESBORO — A national organization has paid the mortgage for a late Jonesboro police officer’s family’s home.
The Tunnel to Tower Foundation paid for Patrolman Vincent Parks’ family’s mortgage.
On July 17, 2022, Parks collapsed while performing exercises at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy located within Camp Robinson. He was just 38 years old, and only one month into serving as a patrolman.
Trevor Tamsen, a spokesman for Tunnel to Tower, said Thursday the foundation was started in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
“They own their home free and clear,” Tamsen said.
A press release from Tunnel to Tower noted that Patrolman Parks had a desire to give back.
“To fulfill this passion, Parks joined the Jonesboro Police Department in 2022 to make a difference within his community,” the release stated. “Parks was rewarded with a Medal of Honor for his service as a patrolman.”
He left behind his wife, Christina, and a daughter. They reside in Jonesboro.
The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty or passed away from 9/11-related illnesses and leave behind young children.
This Independence Day the Tunnel to Towers Foundation delivered over 30 mortgage payoffs to families across the country, according to a press release from the organization.
“July 4th is a day we celebrate America’s freedom with barbecues, beach days and fireworks. All things we can enjoy because of our brave first responders and military members who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. Today we honor the memory of those heroes who gave up their lives by ensuring the families they left behind can stay in their homes,” said Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
In addition to providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good” by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to never forget September 11, 2001.
To donate to the foundation, go to t2t.org.
