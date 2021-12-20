JONESBORO — A fight in a service station parking lot early Sunday led to the arrests of four people, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Police were sent to 2305 S. Caraway Road at about 2 a.m. about a fight.
Officers arrested Kadetria Ivory, 28, of 179 St. Francis County Road 214, Forrest City; Lamon Burgess, 23, of 324 Mallory, Forrest City; Carmen Cobb, 36, of 2232 Williamsburg Drive, Jonesboro; and Jessie Adams, 36, of 264 Cardinal Drive, Forrest City.
Ivory had her bond for third-degree battery set over the weekend for $25,000; Burgess’ bond was set Monday at $75,000; and Adams had his bond for second-degree assault set over the weekend at $25,000.
There was no report on Cobb’s bond in the inmate roster at the Craighead County Detention Center.
In other police reports:
Police arrested Anthony Lloyd Jackson, 24, of 610 E. Alpine St., on Sunday night after an 18-year-old man called police and said he was being held against his will at Lloyd Jackson’s residence. Lloyd Jackson is being held on suspicion of kidnapping, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
A 64-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday afternoon that a woman she hired to clean her house in the 4200 block of Cornerstone Drive stole several items. The suspect, a 56-year-old woman, is accused of stealing various jewelry totaling $13,500 in value. No arrest has been made.
Police arrested two men following a traffic stop Saturday night at the intersection of East Highland Drive and Rains Street. Todd Brown, 37, of 303 Dan Drive, Manila, and Jeremy Wells, 39, of 1266 Craighead Road 730, are being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
Arkansas State Police reported that Robert C. Collier, 54, of Maynard, was killed in a car wreck early Sunday on Shelby Road in Maynard. The report said Collier went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. Jonathan Davis, 43, of Fairdealing, Mo., was injured in the crash.
