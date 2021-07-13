JONESBORO — Four people were arrested Saturday on several weapons and drug charges, according to the Jonesboro police.
Deasean Redmond, 18, of St. Louis, Corey Heady, 24, of O’Fallon, Mo., Rodney Fisher, 18, of Jonesboro, and Michael Migneco, 18, of St. Louis, were all charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of a Schedule IV or V with purpose to deliver.
Redmond was also charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
District Judge Tommy Fowler set the following bonds: $100,000 for Heady; $75,000 for Migneco; and $250,000 for Redmond.
In other matters, Fowler found probable cause to charge and set bond for:
Andrew Kirk, 31, of Weiner, with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $250,000 bond.
Curtis Campbell, 33, of Osceola, with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, four counts of second-degree terroristic threatening, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor; $250,000 bond.
Atara Cox, 45, of Jonesboro, two counts of delivery of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams; $250,000 bond.
Kaleah Brown, 23, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault and terroristic threatening; $100,000 bond.
Jessica Washington, 32, of Harrisburg, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Glen Blalock, 61, of Jonesboro, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $15,000 bond.
Kimberly Fagan, 53, of Trumann, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Raymond Gilliam, 31, of Harrisburg, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Frank Gray, 23, of Jonesboro, with terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct; $100,000 bond.
Jabrayia Smith, 26, of Jonesboro, second-degree forgery and theft; $2,500 bond.
Jay Blansett, 30, of Tyronza, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief, resisting arrest; $1,500 bond.
Bradley Davies, 34, of Ward, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $35,000 cash-only bond.
