NEWPORT — Four people are facing a multitude of charges in connection with a concert shooting in February that killed one and injured several others.
According to Newport police, charges have been filed against the four in connection with the Feb. 5 shooting at the Fredo Bang concert. Aaron Warren, 28, and Richard McGee, 31, both of Searcy, were arrested by police initially in connection with the shooting.
On Wednesday, Newport police said two other people, Tashawn Landers, 21, of Searcy and Little Rock and Steven Dye, 18, of Searcy were arrested in the case.
Officials said in a media release that Newport police and Arkansas State Police special agents did an investigation into the shooting.
Landers and Dye were arrested on suspicion of murder-1st degree, two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder-1st degree, two counts of terroristic act (Class Y), four counts of terroristic act (Class B) and possession of a firearm by certain persons.
Officials said Landers is on active felony probation with the ADC Division of Community Correction and was out on bond in Pulaski County in the 2020 shooting of an on-duty Little Rock police officer.
Warren, who was out on bond in White County on felony charges, was also arrested on suspicion of terroristic act (Class B) and four counts of aggravated assault.
McGee was arrested on suspicion of terroristic act (class B) and four counts of aggravated assault.
In the media release, officials said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Newport police thanked several other agencies Wednesday for their help in the investigation, including Arkansas State Police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the 17th Judicial Drug Task Force in White County and the ADC Division of Community Corrections.
Anyone with information on the investigation can call Newport police at 870-523-2722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.