JONESBORO — A traffic stop late Monday night ended with the arrests of four people following a search of a residence, according to Jonesboro police.
Officers Evan Henry and Tyler Williams stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Brazos Street and Highland Drive. The passenger in the vehicle, Twilla Cooper, 45, of the 1700 block of Irby Street, was seen “messing with something in her hand,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
After Cooper stepped out of the vehicle, Williams saw a clear plastic bag that contained 8 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Cooper, who is on active probation told the officers where she lived, the affidavit states.
Officers took Cooper to the residence and conducted a probation search of the home.
While knocking on the door Henry saw Cassi Rowland, 31, of the residence, place something under a chair cushion. When conducting the search, officers found a used meth pipe under the cushion.
Two people, Jarome Scott, 35, and Jody Hawkins, 51, both of the residence, came from the back bedroom. When searching the bedroom, officers found a syringe with meth inside. Officers found another meth pipe, a vile with 8 grams of suspected meth, two small bags with 15.4 grams of meth.
Cooper told officers she sleeps in a shed in the back yard of the residence. When searching the shed, Henry saw a mattress on the floor of the shed with a small safe on top. Henry found two syringes containing meth, a digital scale with white residue on it, as well as about 3 grams of meth.
During a search of Scott at the Craighead County Detention Center 0.2 grams of meth were found in his sock.
On Wednesday, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Scott with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Boling set his bond at $25,000.
Boling found probable cause to charge Cooper with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. He set her bond at $7,500.
Boling found probable cause to charge Hawkins with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams. Her bond was set at $2,500.
Boling found probable cause to charge Rowland with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He set her bond at $15,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Jimmy Mcduffy, 46, of the 300 block of East Allen Street, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor fleeing; $35,000 bond.
Ashley Mathis, 21, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver; $1,500 bond.
Steve Randle, 46, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; ordered held without bond.
Christopher Lacy, 39, of Jonesboro, with second-degree domestic battery, second-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle; $50,000 bond.
Jody Payton, 46, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $1,500 bond.
Shelly Johnson, 41, of Manila, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and no proof of insurance; $5,000 bond.
Willis Kilpatrick, 34, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule III drug less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; $1,500 bond.
Stephanie Washington, 39, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Kenyatae Woods, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
