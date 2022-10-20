JONESBORO — A traffic stop late Monday night ended with the arrests of four people following a search of a residence, according to Jonesboro police.

Officers Evan Henry and Tyler Williams stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Brazos Street and Highland Drive. The passenger in the vehicle, Twilla Cooper, 45, of the 1700 block of Irby Street, was seen “messing with something in her hand,” according to a probable cause affidavit.