JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with his fourth driving while intoxicated offense within the last 10 years.
Darrell McNeal, 60, was arrested by Arkansas State Police troopers after McNeal’s Chevrolet truck was stopped Sunday night on Interstate 555 northbound after a motorist called police about a vehicle traveling erratically heading northbound from Trumann, according to a probable cause affidavit.
After pulling McNeal over, a trooper said he smelled the odor of alcohol on McNeal’s breath. McNeal couldn’t stand correctly or follow instructions
to take a field sobriety test three times.
He was transported to the Craighead County Detention Center, where he refused to take a Breathalyzer tests.
Boling charged McNeal with driving while intoxicated, fourth offense within 10 years, fictitious tags, careless or prohibited driving and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Boling set McNeal’s bond a $25,000 and required him to wear an alcohol-detecting ankle monitor if released.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Mickell Luster, 21, of Jonesboro, with second-degree domestic battery; $10,000 bond, issued a no-contact order and required Luster to be screened by Mid-South Health Systems.
Lita Spencer, 32, of Bay, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Alex Granberry, 37, of Newport, with second-degree domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a minor; $5,000 bond and no-contact order issued.
Brian Mink, 23, of Lepanto, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and no liability insurance; $5,000 bond.
Tasha Ring, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams; $3,500 total bonds.
Brandy Rouse, 38, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $1,500 bond.
Rashai Lyons, 35, of Paragould, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, no liability insurance, no child restraints and driving on a suspended license; $1,500 bond.
Margaret Kaffka, 51, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $10,000 bond.
Alexis Goodman, 24, of Bay, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Ashlyn Gillette, 24, of Inboden, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams; $5,000 bond.
Rodrick Booker, 26, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,000 bond.
Scott Alex Caldwell, 40 of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana; $2,500 bond.
David Patrick Moore, 61, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 bond.
Stephen Cook, 32, of Paragould, with probation violation; $1,500 bond.
Seth Williams, 28, of Walnut Ridge, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony tampering with evidence, driving while intoxicated and no proof of insurance; $7,500 bond.
Rance Grisham, 43, of Atkins, with probation violation; $5,000 bond.
Archie Henry, 63, of Tyronza, with first-degree criminal mischief and assault; $3,500 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Jadon Dunkin, 23, of Bay, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor tampering with evidence, $3,500 bond.
Andre Carter, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 bond.
