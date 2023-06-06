JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with his fourth driving while intoxicated offense within the last 10 years.

Darrell McNeal, 60, was arrested by Arkansas State Police troopers after McNeal’s Chevrolet truck was stopped Sunday night on Interstate 555 northbound after a motorist called police about a vehicle traveling erratically heading northbound from Trumann, according to a probable cause affidavit.