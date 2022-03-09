JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a 28-year-old Jonesboro man with his fourth driving while intoxicated charge in the past five years, a felony.
Joshua Cobb, of the 700 block of Southwest Drive, was arrested Feb. 24 at the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard and East Johnson Avenue. Cobb is also charged with an offense involving an Interlock device and careless driving.
Boling set Cobb’s bond at $15,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Cody Dwight Griffin, 24, of the 400 block of East Kentucky Street, Caraway, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; $1,500 bond.
Donald Carlow, 39, of Marianna, with felony failure to appear; released on $7,500 bond.
Christopher Barber, 23, of Bono, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver; $5,000 bond.
Tanner Bobbitt, 18, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Jefferson Broyles, 31, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Johnny Johnson, 20, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and two misdemeanor failures to appear; $7,500 bond on the felony charge and $10,000 cash-only bond on the misdemeanor charges and 32 days in jail.
Donald Mayes, 65, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Keifer Nelson, 24, of Harrisburg, with commercial burglary and criminal mischief; $45,000 bond.
Nicos Wilson, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance; $3,500 bond.
Brenda Lee Davis, 62, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and improper display of tags; $1,500 bond.
Jamika Hamilton, 27, of Wynne, with probation violation; $35,000 bond.
Pamela Simco, 51, of Fort Smith, with felony failure to appear and probation violation; $35,000 bond.
Tara Welch, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
