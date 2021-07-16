JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge Blake Aaron Davis with distributing, possessing or viewing matters depicting sexual conduct with a child.
Fowler let Davis’ temporary bond of $250,000 stand.
Davis, a former Douglas MacArthur Junior High School teacher who resigned in January 2020 for sending inappropriate Snapchat photos to students, was arrested Thursday.
Davis, 38, of Jonesboro, was a science teacher and coach at MacArthur.
JPD officers with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant on a home Thursday morning in south Jonesboro.
Images and videos were found on Davis’ computer, according a JPD news release.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 8, 2020, Detective Kelsey Chism, with Jonesboro Police Department’s High Tech Crimes Unit, received a cybertip from Arkansas State Police.
The cybertip contains information detailing a total of 13 image and video files that were uploaded by user “Blakamus.” A data collecting firm advised that these image and video files were uploaded and shared with other users.
Four videos were seized that showed females between the ages of 12-14 exposing various parts of their bodies to whoever was filming them, according to the affidavit. Also, images of girls ages 8-10 are pictured.
Fowler also set bonds for people who were arrested Thursday at 405 N. Melrose St.
Steven Johnson, 28, of 405 N. Melrose St., Heather Baldridge, 26, of the same address, Courtney Bullock, 28, of the same address, and Lester Alexander, 35, of the same address, were all charged with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnson and Baldridge were also charged with felony endangerment to the welfare of a minor; bonds, $50,000 for Johnson, Bullock and Baldridge, $100,000 for Alexander.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge and set bond for:
Svanti Oaites, 20, of the 600 block of Gladiolus Drive, with aggravated assault on a family or household member and third-degree domestic battering; $3,500 bond.
Eric Shavontae Brooks, 19, of 1520 Broadmoor, with theft by receiving of a handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession; $35,000 bond.
Terri Sue Watts, 51, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 bond.
Terry Hodges, 51, of Jonesboro, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $7,500 bond.
Lewis Bohannon, 43, of Jonesboro, possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Kenny Clemons, 62, of Jonesboro, second-degree forgery, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license; $10,000 bond.
