JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with first-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ruben Rivera, 41, is accused of cutting a man’s hand with a machete.
Fowler set his bond at $25,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Alazeon Otey, 20, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery, possession of a forgery device, possession of a Schedule III drug greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, refusing to submit to arrest and fleeing; $35,000 bond.
Tyshawn Campbell, 21, of West Memphis, with second-degree forgery; $7,500 bond.
Jevonte Williams, 27, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams; $35,000 bond.
Charles Hardaway, 33, of Jonesboro, with third-degree domestic battery; $15,000 cash-only bond.
Christopher Dougan, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver; $35,000 bond.
Johnny Johnson, 20, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance; $3,500 bond.
Denzel Jackson, 38, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member, third-degree domestic battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and violation of a no-contact order; $50,000 bond.
Tyler Howard, 33, of Jonesboro, with kidnapping, third-degree domestic batter, aggravated assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm and criminal mischief; $35,000 bond.
Jeremy Darr, 47, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and failure to appear; $25,000 cash-only bond.
