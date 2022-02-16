JONESBORO — Excitement filled the conference room of the NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital on Wednesday morning as a crowd gathered for the announcement of Big Blue, the hospital’s first mobile health unit.
The mobile unit is being made possible through a $1.6 million gift donated by Chris and Kim Fowler to the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation specifically for the project.
The comprehensive mobile health unit, nicknamed Big Blue, will be based in Jonesboro and will provide care to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the under-served communities of Northeast Arkansas.
It will be equipped with mobile digital x-ray equipment, a mammography unit, lab equipment and an exam space for patients.
Ty Jones, director of marketing for NEA Baptist, said on Wednesday that the technology that the unit will possess will allow the hospital to provide services such as breast care screenings, community health screenings, sport physicals, wellness and preventative visits, vaccination clinics, pandemic rapid response and intervention resources.
“It’s going to be a big deal,” Jones said. “We will be able to provide services ranging from athletic care at tournaments to disaster relief. It will be very versatile and the possibilities are endless.”
Sam Lynd, administrator and chief executive officer for Baptist, said that the Fowlers have touched many lives through their donations to the foundation, noting this unit will allow the hospital to bring services to where people really need them.
“Since 1912, Baptist’s mission has been to care for the Mid-South communities it serves, including ours here in Northeast Arkansas,” Lynd said. “The Fowlers’ gift to fund our mobile health unit is a major step in fulfilling our vision of bringing an expert system of care to patients wherever they need it.”
Chris Fowler said they were approached about six to eight weeks ago with the idea of the mobile unit and decided it was something that needed to be done, so they jumped on board.
“I just think that the staff and team here at the hospital are so committed to helping the community, and we are so lucky to have them,” he said.
His wife, Kim Fowler, noted that she was originally from Lepanto and that being from a rural community herself, she understands what something like this can do for for those who live in the more rural areas of Northeast Arkansas.
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver was also in attendance and said afterwards that he is proud of the endeavor.
“I have known the Fowlers my whole life, and I believe that this sets a precedent for the community,” Coperhaver said. “It shows the way our community comes together and supports those in need. Acts like this are what sets Jonesboro apart.”
NEA Baptist is collaborating with Odulair, a leader in the mobile health unit marketplace, to produce Big Blue, with hopes to have the unit ready for service by the end of October.
The NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation is a non-profit organization that is committed to enhancing the lives of those it serves in Northeast Arkansas through the six programs it supports, including the Center for Good Grief, the Center for Healthy Children, the Medicine Assistance Program, HopeCircle, ShareHope and Wellness Works.
For more information on the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation visit www. neabaptistfoundation.org.
