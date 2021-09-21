PARAGOULD — Frank Metz, 86, of Paragould, entered into eternal rest Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. He was born June 24, 1935, in New Madrid, Mo., to James Edgar and Lura Marie (Bascom) Metz.
He was a member of Lake Street Baptist Church and loved woodworking, fishing and camping.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ola Metz; daughter, Janet Gail Metz; granddaughter, Mallorie Baker; and one great-grandchild.
Left to cherish the wonderful memories of Frank are sons, Randy Clinton (Rhonda), Franklin Metz and Gene Metz; daughters, Brenda Clinton, Glenda Chrisco (Leon), Patsy Clinton, Melinda Wiseman (Jimmy), and Nancy Metz (Charlie Autry); 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and special friend, Jackie Stone.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, with Jimmy Wiseman and Leon Chrisco officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Paragould. Visitation will precede services at 10 a.m. Family will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be Fireball Simpson and Harold Martin.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/Jonesboro
