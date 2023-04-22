JONESBORO — Local members of the Nu Tau Sigma, Jonesboro Alumni chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., presented neckties to several MicroSociety Magnet Elementary School sixth-grade students on Thursday afternoon.
The event was a huge success, according to L.C. Kennedy Jr., fundraising committee chair for the organization.
Kennedy, who coordinated the event, said on Thursday that it was wonderful to see the excitement on the young men’s faces.
“We weren’t expecting that much excitement,” Kennedy said.
He said that as an act of community service the fraternity members were showing the group of young men how to tie a necktie, while also speaking to them on the importance of dressing for success.
“This is a way to reinforce to our students that we care about their futures,” Kennedy said. “This event is also a way to strengthen ties between our schools and community. We want all young men to have access to ties and to the opportunities that represents.”
Throughout February and March, new and gently used neckties were collected for the event.
“Our fraternity is built on community service,” Kennedy stated, noting the fraternity’s motto of “Culture for Service and Service for Humanity.”
He also stated that they have future plans of adopting the school through the fraternity’s adopt-a-school program, which provides mentorship for at risk students and students in general.
According to Kennedy, Franklin Teague, assistant principal of the MicroSociety Magnet Elementary School and alumni member of the chapter, was a huge help in setting up the event.
During the presentation, Kennedy and Ralo Brown, president of the chapter, began by speaking to the group of sixth-graders about the perception of being “well put together.”
Brown spoke about how the way you dress can impact the way people see you.
After which Kennedy and Brown were joined by a few of their fraternity brothers, including Teague, Darius Eskriege and Derrionte Givhan, to teach the boys how to tie their new neckwear.
After the boys picked out their new ties, they paired up with the adults in groups of two and three to learn their new skill.
Student Amare Madden said this was his first tie, although he thought his mom or dad had given him a clip-on one time. Coye Phillips also said that this was his first tie.
“I really enjoyed everything,” Phillips said. “I thank them for everything. I am very grateful for the tie.”
Young men also received pizza and new suit jackets, plus a lucky few received $5 in cash after a speed competition to see how well they had learned.
Kennedy said that the MicroSociety Elementary will be the first school to be adopted by the Jonesboro Chapter, but he would like to see the fraternity branch out to other local schools to extend both the necktie program and the school adoption program.
He also said that, by next school year, they are planning to reach out to high school students as well with Sigma Beta Clubs.
Thursday’s event was originally meant to be a kick-off to their Brotherhood Weekend, but it had been postponed due to the severe weather on March 31.
The Brotherhood Weekend included several events including a new member presentation for undergraduates, chapter development meetings and a cook-out. The organization also hosted several workshops throughout the weekend, Kennedy said, noting that they had Sigma men from all over the state of Arkansas and Tennessee attend.
“It was a weekend of brotherhood, scholarship and service,” he said, noting the ideals on which the fraternity was founded.
According to the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity website, the fraternity was founded by three young African-American male students, A. Langston Taylor, Leonard F. Morse, and Charles I. Brown, who wanted to organize a Greek letter fraternity that would truly exemplify the ideals of brotherhood, scholarship and service.
Kennedy also noted that the members work on giving back to their community by making donations and helping other local organizations, such as the Hope House, Adopt A Highway Clean Up and March of Dimes.
“We strive to serve our community and to be advocates for our younger generation,” Kennedy said.
