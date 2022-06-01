JONESBORO — A 57-year-old woman told Jonesboro police Tuesday afternoon that an 81-year-old man was the victim of identity fraud and had money transferred out of his bank account.
The victim, who lives in the 2900 block of Woodsprings Road, had $45,000 stolen, according to a police report.
In other JPD reports:
Timmons Transit, 3116 Nestle Road, reported Tuesday afternoon the theft of a semi trailer from the business. The trailer is valued at $60,000.
Dillards, 3000 E. Highland Drive, reported Tuesday afternoon the theft of 40 pairs of jeans valued at $2,000.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday afternoon that someone broke into her residence in the 2500 block of Nancy Sue Place. Gaming equipment and food valued at $200 were taken.
The owner of Adam’s Welding, 4614 S. Stadium Blvd., told police Tuesday morning that a trailer was stolen from the business. The trailer is valued at $5,000.
