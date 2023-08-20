LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission unanimously approved a special free fishing day during Thursday’s meeting at AGFC Headquarters. Anyone will be able to fish in Arkansas without a fishing license or trout permit on Wednesday.
The free fishing opportunity comes as a result of an update to the AGFC’s license system. The AGFC has been working with its license system vendor, PayIt Outdoors (formerly Sovereign Sportsman Solutions), to update the license purchasing experience for Arkansas hunters and anglers. The process will require the license-purchase system to be unavailable for data transfer Wednesday, preventing anyone from purchasing or renewing their license on that day. All other fishing regulations will remain in place.
“We saw this as an opportunity to give anglers one more chance to get out and enjoy some free fishing on this day instead of worrying about whether their license was valid or not,” AGFC Deputy Director Spencer Griffith said when briefing the Commission about the need for the minute order. “The new license system will have some features that have been asked about in the past and will be more user-friendly with more of a customized experience for our customers.”
Also on Thursday, AGFC Director Austin Booth praised the many Arkansas game wardens who received commendations and recognition during the agency’s annual Enforcement Awards Ceremony, held in July.
“One of the most important variables that we can control, both as an agency and as an individual, is the culture that we create here,” Booth said. “The three cultural mandates that the agency is focused on and that I want the public to hold us to are high performance, accountability and leadership. I want to thank the agency for the accomplishments that we made in Fiscal Year 2023, and let’s get to work in FY ’24.
In other business, the Commission heard the first reading of the following four regulations change proposals:
the establishment of a free bear tag for all resident bear hunters to gain valuable data on the number of hunters pursuing bears and the bear-hunting experience in Arkansas.
the establishment of a new $500 lifetime hunting and fishing license to be available to any resident 10 years old or younger, in accordance with legislation passed during the Arkansas General Assembly in April.
the adoption of specialized deer tags within the AGFC’s new license system, including Deer Management Assistance Program tags.
chronic wasting disease management tags, CWD replacement tags and urban deer hunt tags; and
a clarification of regulations on tagging and checking harvested wild turkeys to keep the process consistent with tagging and checking deer and other big game.
