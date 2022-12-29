JONESBORO — As temperatures dropped below zero over the weekend, The Salvation Army (TSA) of Jonesboro met the increased demand without much issue, although they were forced to miss their last-minute Red Kettle campaign donations.
Salvation Army Captain Charles Smith said on Wednesday morning that everything went well thanks to the extra help of volunteers from both city employees and HUB volunteers.
“We are very thankful to Mayor (Harold) Copenhaver and the people at the city and the HUB (Helping Underserved Belong) who volunteered to help monitor and feed people over the weekend,” Smith said as he sent out a special thank you to Tony Thomas, Jonesboro’s chief operating officer. “He went above and beyond to help out. He even volunteered his time on Sunday to help monitor and serve.”
According to Smith people brought extra supplies, such as winter items and food, which helped out as well.
“Those donations helped out a lot and the majority was gone by the end of it,” he said.
Even though the shelter, which had been temporarily expanded to hold 60 throughout the frigid spell, actually had 13 extra people on Monday, Smith noted that the shelter wasn’t at the expanded capacity most nights.
“Unfortunately, some people didn’t want to follow the shelter’s rules,” he said. “But we did our best to give them the opportunity to get out of the cold.”
However with the extreme temperatures, The Salvation Army did miss its last-minute push for donations during the Red Kettle campaign.
“We were about $10,000 short of our goal for the year,” Smith said, noting that the $80,000 goal was set by their their corporate offices and was calculated to include the cost of food and utilities for the shelter, plus to help cover the items TSA hands out, such as food boxes, clothing and supplies; as well as helping to provide emergency financial assistance, youth programs and disaster response.
Smith urges people to continue to donate through the end of the year.
“People can still give online or at the office,” he said, noting that donors will be able to get a year-end receipt for contributions.
“Any amount would help,” Smith said.
Smith also said that they are considering doing an extra event next year to help raise funds called “Rock the Red Kettle.”
“It has had great success in other parts of the country, so we are hoping to set up our own Rock the Red Kettle concert with some of our own local legends.”
He said that they are only in the planning stages but he hopes to have the concert in late October or early November.
For any questions related to The Salvation Army’s services or to make a donation, call 870-932-3785, visit the local office at 800 Cate Avenue or visit their website at at www.salvationarmy.org.
