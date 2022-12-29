221229-JS-tsa-shelter-update-photo-nz

TSA volunteer Toni Pope cleans tables last Thursday in The Salvation Army of Jonesboro Church as they began preparations for the freezing weather that hit later that evening in Jonesboro. Pope said that she has been volunteering at TSA for the last two years.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — As temperatures dropped below zero over the weekend, The Salvation Army (TSA) of Jonesboro met the increased demand without much issue, although they were forced to miss their last-minute Red Kettle campaign donations.

Salvation Army Captain Charles Smith said on Wednesday morning that everything went well thanks to the extra help of volunteers from both city employees and HUB volunteers.