JONESBORO — As Shelby Parsley took cover under a tiny bathroom sink with only a pillow for protection, he and his mother were terrified as the tornado hit their house across from the nursing home in Monette.
“It sounded like a freight train,” Parsley said.
That scenario was much like what many residents in Northeast Arkansas experienced on Friday night as several tornadoes ripped through the area.
Two people were killed and an untold number injured during Friday night’s tornadoes in Northeast Arkansas.
After touching down in Craighead County near County Road 403 at Lawson Road, the tornado moved quickly northeast toward Monette, where it hit the Monette Manor Nursing Home.
One resident was killed and five were seriously injured, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said Monday.
“The nurses were the real heroes that night,” Day said, “as many nurses laid on top of residents to protect them.”
Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship said on Monday that 66 nursing home residents were relocated to various nursing homes throughout Northeast Arkansas, five were in local hospitals, and one fatality. He added that they do plan to rebuild the nursing home.
Golden Wes Hembrey, 94, of Monette died from injuries received during Friday’s tornado, according to an obituary received on Monday.
“I have known the man for 37 years,” Blankenship said. “He was a good man and is now in heaven with his wife were he has wanted to be for many years.
“We have been very blessed to be in such a great nation,” Blankenship added. “We have received calls offering assistance from places as far away as Galveston, Texas. The governor came to check on us, and we have received phone calls from government officials as high up as the federal level.”
The initial cleanup has been completed and streets are clear. He added that road crews from Criaghead and St. Francis counties are helping to clear debris and move it to landfills.
Electrical power is back to 95 percent of the town, Blankenship said, and the remaining outages are expected to be fixed by nightfall.
“We were fortunate that it hit were it did with exception of the nursing home,” Blankenship said. “If it had hit the more populated area of town, it could have been much worse. Leachville and Trumann probably got hit harder than us.”
In Craighead County, Day said there were 20 houses, five farm shops and three businesses destroyed.
Just before 9:30 p.m., another tornado ripped through Trumann, also hitting a nursing home, Day said, noting that no one was seriously injured. The fire department was also heavily damaged.
Trumann Police Chief Jonathan Redman said on Monday that clean up is going well and that Trumann has about 75 percent of its power restored.
“It is special what everyone is doing to help us. People can’t wait to help,” Redman said Monday. “We have volunteers from all over. The churches have have been a big help and so have the schools. It is amazing how people really pool together in times of need.”
Redman said that Pastor Anthony Paterson, of Healing Hands Community Church, and John Maley, of Trumann First Baptist, have played a huge part in helping the community. He added they even had chaplains from from Billy Graham’s ministry and truckload of donations from God’s Pit Crew to hand out, which they shared with Monette and Leachville as well.
Paterson said his church has already served more than 2,000 plates of food and so has the donation center. The church is also providing shelter to those who need it and providing daycare for parents who have to work.
Students from Trumann and other local schools such as Annie Camp in Jonesboro have also have donated their time to help out, including the Trumann basketball and football teams.
Redman said the Trumann Recrecational Complex is the main hub for donations and distribution. He added that for more information on how to volunteer or make donations, visit the Trumann Facebook page, which is run by his wife, Terah Redman.
The tornado that hit Monette continued to head northeast, where it struck Leachville.
“Leachville had a lot of damage, and a fatality as well,” Day said of the Dollar General assistant manager, June Pennington, 52, of Manila, who was killed.
Leachville Fire Chief Drake Brown said the main focus was to get everything cleaned up but that it was going to be a process.
“We lost three businesses including the Dollar General,” Brown said, “and two residential areas on Degaris and McNamee Streets were completely destroyed.”
Seventy percent of the power is back on, Brown said.
“However, the north side is still out, but we hope to have power back on there by about 10 o’clock tonight.”
Day credited early warnings about the possibility of tornadoes hitting Northeast Arkansas on Friday night.
“We’d been hearing from meteorologists for a couple days,” he said, noting residents were warned 20 minutes before the tornadoes struck. “We had time to get people to a safe spot. It could have been a whole lot worse. Look what they are finding up there in Kentucky. It’s just terrible.”
In all, local meteorologists reported eight tornadoes Friday night in Northeast Arkansas.
A state of emergency was enacted in Craighead and several other counties Friday night, with curfews set in Trumann and Leachville.
