WALNUT RIDGE — Friday night brought more severe weather to the area as a storm system passed through several Northeast Arkansas counties with strong winds and heavy hail.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Little Rock website, the Doppler Weather Radar showed a supercell near Imboden at 7:53 p.m. on Friday in Lawrence County and the storm had a Bounded Weak Echo Region (BWER), which indicated the presence of powerful updrafts, which allowed hail to grow in the cold air overhead.
Between 7 and 10 p.m., the storm was tracked east-southeast along the front through Baxter, Fulton, Sharp, Lawrence, Greene, Craighead and Mississippi counties. Along the way, the storm unleashed huge hail that damaged structures and vehicles, according to the NWS’s storm report.
There were reports of hail that was softball size or larger at Cherokee Village in Sharp County, Lake City in Craighead County, and five miles west of Viola in Fulton County, there was also baseball-size hail that was noted at Caraway in Craighead County and southeast of Walcott in Greene County.
The radar also detected strong rotation in the storm, and there were indications the storm might have been tornadic as several tornado warnings were issued. There were also tornado emergencies, which were declared after the NWS was given damage reports and sightings of funnels reaching the ground. However, it appears that most of the damage was actually caused by hail, and the NWS storm report said that there were no confirmations of tornadoes during a damage survey.
Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said on Monday morning that the city had received reports of damage from hail ranging from baseball to quarter-inch sized hail, noting that the North Ridge side had the most damage, but there was reports of damage across the entire city.
“The hail was so thick at Williams Baptist that they had to cut trenches through it to open up drainage,” Snapp said, adding that there was damage to tree limbs, roofs, windows and vehicles.
“It’s an inconvenience,” Snapp said, “but if the tornado had touched down it could have been a disaster.”
“It was nice to hear from so many of the towns in Northeast Arkansas that offered support,” he said. “It is nice to see the development of regionalism as city officials come together to help their neighbors.”
Snapp said that by nine o’clock the next morning, there were already construction companies from all over who were coming to help.
“We are asking people to bring their limbs to the to side of the roads for pick up,” Snapp said.
Director of Emergency Management for Craighead County Anthony Coy said on Monday morning that Jonesboro had been fairly lucky as there were a few reports of broken and downed power lines and poles from wind damage, but the majority of hail damage reports had been from Lake City to Caraway to the Mississippi County line.
Coy said that there had been no structural damage reported in Craighead County as of Monday morning.
