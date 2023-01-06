JONESBORO — Retired Circuit Judge Victor Lamont Hill, 67, of Little Rock, who passed away Sunday, was remembered by those who knew him not only as an exemplary jurist, but also as a man of many facets.

As a judge, Hill is remembered by Circuit Judge Scott Ellington, a former 2nd Judicial District prosecuting attorney, as the man who was instrumental in starting the mental health and veterans specialty courts for Craighead County.

