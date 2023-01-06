JONESBORO — Retired Circuit Judge Victor Lamont Hill, 67, of Little Rock, who passed away Sunday, was remembered by those who knew him not only as an exemplary jurist, but also as a man of many facets.
As a judge, Hill is remembered by Circuit Judge Scott Ellington, a former 2nd Judicial District prosecuting attorney, as the man who was instrumental in starting the mental health and veterans specialty courts for Craighead County.
“He started it with former Craighead County Sheriff Jack McCann,” Ellington said Thursday. “McCann had heard about mental health courts at a conference he attended. He approached Judge Hill and me about establishing one to help those with mental illness. Judge Hill took the reins to pioneer it.”
The programs were designed to reduce recidivism rates and provide treatment and rehabilitation rather than incarceration.
Hill presided over the two specialty courts for seven years, driving from his home in Crittenden County to Craighead County to do it.
Circuit Judge Tonya Alexander of Crittenden County called Hill “perhaps the smartest man to sit on the bench.
“He exemplified compassion. He was a mentor to me,” she said. “He is going to be sorely missed.”
Alexander called Hill “A quiet and unassuming man, but brilliant, and who wrote great poetry.”
Both Ellington and Alexander pointed to Hill’s love of music and being a self-taught saxophone player.
Ellington said when attorneys would need a break from court proceedings to hash out some issues, Hill would go to his chambers and soon the sounds of a saxophone could be heard in the courtroom.
Alexander said Hill’s love of music was to the point where he would purchase musical instruments for children who wanted to learn to play.
She said he would play for the staff and, if someone requested a song he didn’t know, he would return the next day and play the song.
Ellington and Alexander, as well as previous articles in The Sun, described Hill as “a Renaissance man.” From philosophy to gardening to his voracious reading habits, all said he had a mind that couldn’t sit still.
“If I’ve ever known a Renaissance man, he was one,” Ellington said. “We’re so sorry he’s gone.”
Ellington said Hill adopted a boy who was a family member and raised him as a single parent. Alexander said when the child was 5 years old Hill began teaching the boy Latin.
Alexander said Hill stopped presiding over criminal cases in Crittenden County because relatives of people appearing before him would stop him in the grocery store or stop by his house to plead for mercy for their loved ones.
“He was the epitome of a judge,” Ellington said. “He loved justice and he loved mercy.”
Ellington said Hill didn’t own a television but would allow his son to watch “Sesame Street” on YouTube videos on the computer.
“He was a YouTube guy before anyone else,” Ellington said.
After retiring to Little Rock, Alexander said Hill became known as “Farmer Vic” to his friends.
According to his obituary, Hill was born on April 18, 1955, in Little Rock and grew up in the Wrightsville community. He graduated from Wilbur D. Mills High School, completed his undergraduate studies, majoring in philosophy and minoring in religion, at the University of Arkansas Little Rock; received a Master of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville; and earned his juris doctor from the William H. Bowen School of Law.
After law school, he worked at the East Arkansas Legal Services where he did substantial work advancing voting rights in Crittenden County.
Alexander said Hill was instrumental in getting African-American farmers federal loans that had been denied to them.
He became a supervising attorney before running for judicial office.
From 2000-16, Hill served as the Division 6 judge for the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court of Arkansas, which includes Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Mississippi and Poinsett counties.
His colleagues described him as being brilliant, fair, kind, funny and compassionate.
Hill had many hobbies, including martial arts and body building, drawing, vegan cooking, playing chess, gardening and writing. He especially enjoyed jazz music and loved playing his many saxophones in the courthouse and beyond.
He is survived by his mother, Ruth Octavia Hill; children, Imani Hudson Hill of Atlanta, Ga., and Barake Lamont Hill; siblings, William Hill Jr., Tanya Y. Hill of Englewood, N.J., Lonnie A. Hill, Betty I. Hill and Kenneth J. Hill of Los Angeles, Calif.; sister-aunt, LaVenia E. Bell; and siblings in love, Carson Harris, Jacqueline Hill, Pamela Hill Harkenride, Tommy Hill, Clayburn Hill, Andre Hill; along with a host of devoted aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, and colleagues.
Family hour is from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Ruffin and Jarrett Funeral Home, 1200 S. Chester St., Little Rock 72202. His homegoing celebration will follow immediately thereafter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.