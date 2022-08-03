JONESBORO — Charles Frierson has announced he will not seek re-election to the Jonesboro City Council.
The filing period for nonpartisan municipal elections and school board positions began Wednesday and will end at noon on Aug. 10.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. High 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 5:22 am
JONESBORO — Charles Frierson has announced he will not seek re-election to the Jonesboro City Council.
The filing period for nonpartisan municipal elections and school board positions began Wednesday and will end at noon on Aug. 10.
Frierson will complete his third four-year term representing Ward 1 on Dec. 31. Ward 1 includes primarily the western section of the original city limits.
Frierson’s announcement means at least two open council seats will be up for election this year. For the first time, the six positions will be filled by ward-only voting, rather than city wide.
Bobby Long, who represents Ward 6, previously announced he was taking a job in Oregon and would not seek re-election. Although real estate records show Long has sold his home, and has not attended the past two council meetings, Long has not resigned from the council, which would have allowed an interim appointment to complete his term.
Other current council members whose terms will end this year are: Ward 2, Dr. Charls Coleman; Ward 3, Ann Williams; Ward 4, John Street; and Ward 5, L.J. Bryant.
City Attorney Carol Duncan is also up for re-election.
Bay, Black Oak, Bono, Brookland, Caraway, Cash, Egypt, Lake City and Monette voters will be electing mayors, clerks and council members.
Voters will choose their municipal officials during the general election on Nov. 8.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.