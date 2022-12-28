JONESBORO — City Water and Light customers set a new record for power demand over the holiday weekend, at one point reaching 299 megawatts in one hour, spokesman Slade Mitchell said.
Mitchell stressed that number was an unofficial reading, as officials finalize readings from various sources.
“We will have to wait on seven-day meter settlement data from MISO before we can confirm the official reading,” Mitchell said Tuesday. MISO is the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, which operates the power grid.
The previous winter peak was 295, set on Feb. 15, 2021.
“Considering the harsh conditions, we were pleased with how the system fared,” Mitchell said. “Our local generators ran throughout the coldest portions of the weekend providing critical support to our customers and to the larger electric grid.”
Mitchell said isolated power outages throughout the weekend, but no major outages.
As CWL officials predicted last week, they dealt with different problems as the temperatures moderated.
“On the water side, we responded to roughly 180 calls from customers – the majority of which turned out to be frozen and broken house pipes,” Mitchell said.
Crews repaired two water main breaks and were working on a third on Tuesday.
“While difficult to predict, we believe we could see further water disruptions as mains continue to thaw,” he said.
Local residents planning to attend today’s Liberty Bowl in Memphis to see the Arkansas Razorbacks play Kansas had better prepare to use portable toilets. That’s because the stadium had no water service as of Tuesday afternoon. But Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the game would go on.
Bottled water was being distributed in Memphis, where authorities urged people “to limit all non-essential water uses,” The Associated Press reported.
Up to 15 percent of Memphis Light, Gas and Water water customers are without water in Shelby County, the most populous county in Tennessee, because of inadequate water pressure. “Most of the cause of that lack of pressure are the water leaks in privately owned buildings, particularly from fire-suppression equipment,” Strickland said.
The water issues started on Saturday when the utility said it experienced multiple line breaks because of freezing weather and power outages. The breaks resulted in a significant loss of pressure to the drinking water system.
Memphis Light, Gas and Water, which serves more than 440,000 customers in Memphis and Shelby County, said at the time that all customers should conserve water and boil it as a precaution when using.
