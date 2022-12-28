CWL

City Water and Light employee Ian Jackson works on a water main break under North Main Street, just off of Johnson Avenue on Tuesday.

 Keith Inman / The Sun

JONESBORO — City Water and Light customers set a new record for power demand over the holiday weekend, at one point reaching 299 megawatts in one hour, spokesman Slade Mitchell said.

Mitchell stressed that number was an unofficial reading, as officials finalize readings from various sources.

