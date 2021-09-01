JONESBORO — Jimmy Gazaway has advocated for tenants. But, as an attorney, he also represents a number of landlords.
As a state representative from Paragould, Gazaway said in response to a reporter’s question that he’s disappointed with how the state’s $173 million rental assistance program has operated.
“There really was no good reason for us not to implement a good plan and see this thing through,” Gazaway said Wednesday. “It could have been a lifeline for both tenants and landlords and from everything I’ve heard, it’s just been a failure in execution. And I think the landlords are frustrated with their tenants, and the tenants are frustrated because they haven’t gotten the relief.”
Tony Thomas, former executive director of the Crowley Ridge Development Council and current chief operating officer for Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver, said one mistake he saw in the implementation was in implementing an entirely new application system. Community action agencies such as CRDC had handled previous rent relief programs, he said.
On Tuesday, during his weekly coronavirus news conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson acknowledged distribution had been slow and provided the following statistics.
13,727 households have applied.
2,908 households have been assisted.
8,221 applications are pending, awaiting additional information from a tenant or landlord.
93 applications have been denied.
$7.2 million of the $173 million available has been distributed to landlords and utility companies.
“I disagree completely that Arkansas and our Department of Human Services is not working diligently to get that money out,’ Hutchinson said in the news conference. “Obviously, we don’t want fraudulent applications and there are protections that are in there that are required by federal law that we are following.”
On Monday, Rep. James E. Clyburn, chairman of the U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, targeted Arkansas as among five states that have been slow to distribute the federal funds to help tenants who have fallen behind on rent payments because of lost income in the pandemic.
“The Supreme Court’s recent decision to end the protections offered by the CDC eviction moratorium increases the urgent need for states to dramatically improve their distribution of rental assistance funds,” Clyburn, D-S.C., wrote in the five-page letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “Arkansas has been among the slowest states in the nation to disburse emergency rental assistance, putting tens of thousands of families at risk of eviction and homelessness.”
Hutchinson responded: “What is ignored by Representative Clyburn’s letter is the fact that Arkansas did not shut down our economy, we did not reach the same unemployment rate as the rest of the nation,” Hutchinson said. “Some states did shut down their economy, sheltered in place. More people lost jobs, so I think his letter did ignore the fact that our economy did keep moving during this time.”
During the early weeks of the pandemic, restaurants closed their dining rooms and hair stylists and gyms were closed, including in Arkansas.
Under the program, the state could provide tenants who have fallen behind on rent with money to pay the overdue rent and up to 5 percent of late fees dating back to April 1, 2020.
Gazaway said the state apparently inflicted too many restrictions on the program.
“Some of the complaints that I have heard, and that I agree with, are that the way the state handles it was that so that the money would be paid to the tenants, who then would in turn give it to the landlords,” Gazaway said Wednesday. “There are some folks who said that they didn’t think the program should be set up that way, that basically the money should have gone to the landlords, on behalf of the tenants. And I think that would have been a better approach.”
On the other hand, some landlords refuse to participate in the program because there’s no guarantee they will be paid even if the government pays the tenant, Gazaway said.
The website for filing applications states, “Once an application is approved, money would go directly to landlords and utilities companies.”
Clyburn said the state should not depend on a landlord’s cooperation to provide relief to the tenant.
“State officials continue to require landlords to participate in the program and submit documentation before funds are disbursed to aid tenants, despite Treasury guidance that permits distribution of assistance funds directly to tenants when landlords refuse to participate,” Clyburn wrote.
Gazaway said another sad part of the program is that a lot of tenants never realized they could have avoided eviction and received relief.
“No one asked for COVID,” Gazaway declared, “including the landlords. They shouldn’t be punished. So they’re feeling the effects of it just like everybody else.”
Derrel Cook, a member of the Craighead County Quorum Court and owner of 16 rental properties, said he has been fortunate that none of his tenants has missed a payment during the pandemic. But he said a lot of Jonesboro-area landlords – excluding major corporate projects – are small property owners.
“The majority of landlords, I would say, are over 65 and have only two or three houses, and that’s their retirement income,” Cook said. He said he didn’t personally know any mom and pop landlords that were hurting from the crisis, because, like Cook, the landlords have personal relationships with the renters.
To apply for assistance log on to: www.arfreshstart.com or call 855-987-9870
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.