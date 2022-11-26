JONESBORO — Local non-profit Fisher Street Community in Action, Inc., (FSCIA) is inspiring community youth through it’s new JAG Class program.
According to local pastor and founder of Fisher Street Community in Action, Inc., Rev. Dr. Charles Coleman, FSCIA started the new youth group in August.
“We at FSCIA have started a youth group to help in all our engagement in North Jonesboro,” Coleman said.
He said that JAG (or Jobs for America’s Graduates) is a mentorship program that they started with the SUCCESS Achievement Academy.
“Thanks to Dr. Shannon Lewis, who is the director and principal of the SUCCESS Achievement Academy, and Jonesboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Wilbanks, we have eight students to help us with the plants in our community gardens already this year,” he said, noting that all the JAG students attend SUCCESS Achievement Academy on North Fisher St. in Jonesboro.
Plus, he said that FSCIA will also be giving $250 scholarships to each of the graduating members of the the JAG program every year to help them reach their educational goals.
“We will continue to mentor our students until they graduate, at which time they will receive a certificate that is made out to both the student and the school of their choosing,” Coleman said.
Coleman said that he started FSCIA with his wife, Mary Jane Coleman, 11 years ago to both educate their community and to start a community garden for everyone to enjoy.
He said that they have opened six different community gardens over the years and, of those gardens, there are still two actively growing.
“We have 12 raised beds as well as an open garden,” Coleman said, noting the gardens are kept up by volunteers such as Debbie Johnson, Lisa Stevens and his wife.
“Debbie is so talented,” he continued, pointing out that she started getting some of the neighborhood children to help with the gardens before the pandemic, which helped out a lot.
“We are getting up in age,” he laughed. “We started with 12 children who would come help out, but COVID hit and we lost our children.”
“The last three years have been the best we have ever had,” Coleman continued, noting that they are able top grow a variety of fruits and vegetables for the community including corn, tomatoes and sweet potatoes, thanks to the help of the community and local businesses such as the Home Depot, which donates seeds, and George’s Nursery, which gives FSCIA discounts on their plants.
In fact, FSCIA and the JAG students met at the Fisher Street Community Garden last Saturday to give away 400 pounds of sweet potatoes.
Now with the JAG Class program, they will be able to get the help they need while teaching the children community service, as well as gardening and many other valuable lessons; which is what they created FSCIA to do.
According to Coleman, FSCIA has 10 computers, three of which were given to them thanks to the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Leadership Council.
Coleman said that the point of FSCIA is to help the community grow and bloom.
For example, the organization provides free engineering, drafting and design classes four to five times a year.
He said that Renee Golas had been working on a computer lab to help the elderly and others in the community.
“We had to get new laptops because our computers were getting too old,” he explained, noting that they had just received a new grant on Monday.
The $4,500 grant will also be going to the computers as well.
He said that the JAG program is meant to involve both students and their parents in order to help the whole family.
“A wholistic approach is important,” Coleman said.
“I am 78 Years old and I grew up on the streets,” he continued, noting the importance of education, not only for the children but for the parents as well.
Coleman said that was why he and his wife have started a lot of groups to help the community.
“Some parents don’t have the education to help their students,” he said, which is why they teach the JAG students about a variety of life skills, such as jobs interviews.
“I’ve been wanting to do it for a long time, but I had so much on my plate that just got to do it this year,” he said.
