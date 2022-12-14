JONESBORO — Fisher Street Community in Action, Inc., (FSCIA) members and SUCCESS Achievement Academy students sorted toys on Tuesday at Fisher Street Methodist Church on North Fisher Street for the FSCIA toy giveaway. They will return on Thursday to continue the sorting process.
According to Fisher Street Methodist Church pastor and founder of FSCIA, Rev. Dr. Charles Coleman, the toy giveaway will be from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 22, however there will be a few changes this year.
“We’ve been doing the giveaway for about six years now,” Coleman said, “and we just want kids to be able to enjoy themselves, because this is all about the kids.”
Coleman said that after a few issues last year, he decided to make a few changes to ensure that the children were getting the presents they deserved.
For example, the UPCs have been blacked out this year, after some of the toys were returned to stores for cash last year.
Also the giveaway will be drive-through only again, however the children who are receiving the gifts must be in the car or participants will not be able to pick up the toys.
This change comes after some people had picked up for more children then they actually had, if they even had children, he said.
“I’m not try to be hard, but the toys are for the children,” Coleman said.
“The toys are so expensive this year,” he continued, “Prices are high and at some of the stores, there no discounts.”
However, he was happy to announce that they had been able to collect over $6,000 in toys so far this year, thanks to the many donors including the Jonesboro Rotary Club, First Community Bank, the Arkansas Department of Human Services, Attorney Ralph W. Waddell, Attorney Garland Watlington, Nucor-Yamato Steel Company and many others.
“We are very blessed to have so many wonderful donors,” Coleman said.
There will be three gifts per child, and the event will be open to everyone. He did note that batteries were not included, so parents might want to pick up a few batteries just in case their children need some.
“Plus, whatever gifts we give, parents can not bring them back,” he laughed.
