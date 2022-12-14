221214-JS-toy-giveaway-photo-nz

SUCCESS Achievement Academy students, 10th-grader Isaac Irwin and ninth-grader Geiona Banks, carry in donations for the FSCIA toy giveaway on Tuesday morning at Fisher Street Methodist Church on North Fisher Street in Jonesboro. Eleven students joined FSCIA members to sort toys for the giveaway, which will be drive-thru only from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 22.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Fisher Street Community in Action, Inc., (FSCIA) members and SUCCESS Achievement Academy students sorted toys on Tuesday at Fisher Street Methodist Church on North Fisher Street for the FSCIA toy giveaway. They will return on Thursday to continue the sorting process.

According to Fisher Street Methodist Church pastor and founder of FSCIA, Rev. Dr. Charles Coleman, the toy giveaway will be from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 22, however there will be a few changes this year.