JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling set a $25,000 bond for a 19-year-old Jonesboro man who failed to appear in circuit court recently.
Charles Sanders, along with Jeffery Dutton, 52, and Jessica Garner, 38, all of Jonesboro, were arrested Monday afternoon following a search of a residence in the 1500 block of French Street by agents with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force at 10 a.m.
According to a Jonesboro police report, agents in conjunction with deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office traveled to the residence for a probation search of a woman who lives there and attempt to locate Sanders who had a valid felony warrant for his arrest.
While covering the rear door, agents saw the door swing open and Sanders attempted to flee out of the back door. Agents confronted Sanders at which time he immediately fled back into the residence.
Agents opened the rear door and began ordering Sanders back out. After a brief period, Sanders emerged from the residence and complied with commands. After taking Sanders into custody, a safety sweep was conducted through the residence at which time Dutton and Garner were located inside the residence. Sanders, Dutton and Garner all had valid felony warrants for their arrest and all were taken into custody and transported to the Craighead County Detention Center.
A search warrant was then prepared and presented to Judge Thomas Fowler who authorized the warrant. During a search of the residence, agents located a Glock Gen 5 9mm handgun with a 31-round magazine completely loaded and one round chambered. The firearm was located in a bedroom which had several clothing items, according to the report.
Sanders is also charged with theft by receiving of a firearm less than $2,500.
Dutton is charged with theft by receiving credit/debit cards and fraudulent use of a credit card. His bond was set at $3,500.
Garner was also charged with theft by receiving of a credit/debit card and fraudulent use of a credit card. His bond was set at $1,500.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
George Hill, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 gram with the purpose to deliver; $5,000 bond.
Robert Smith, 40, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member, third-degree domestic battery, interference with emergency communications, theft of $1,000 or less and violation of a no-contact order; $35,000 bond, a no-contact order issued and a requirement to wear an ankle monitor if released.
Michael Bull, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Robert DeWitt, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of marijuana; $4,500 bond.
James Hall, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of less than 2 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Travis Hoke, 29, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Shelby Hoke 28, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $2,500 bond.
Tiffany Manuel, 33, of Caraway, with being a felon in possession of a firearms and theft of $1,000 or less; $1,500 bond.
Jessica Lee Moore, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $4,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.