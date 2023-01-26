JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling set a $25,000 bond for a 19-year-old Jonesboro man who failed to appear in circuit court recently.

Charles Sanders, along with Jeffery Dutton, 52, and Jessica Garner, 38, all of Jonesboro, were arrested Monday afternoon following a search of a residence in the 1500 block of French Street by agents with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force at 10 a.m.