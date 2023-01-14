JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge a Brookland man with failure to appear in circuit court and set a $7,500 bond for him
Kyle Andrew Blazer, 23, was originally charged with commercial burglary and criminal mischief.
Blazer’s next court date is set for Feb. 24.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Ann-Mari Rudd, 29, of Paragould, with committing a fraudulent insurance act; released on her own recognizance.
Kelton Boyce, 27, of Jonesboro, with arson; $5,000 bond.
Jason Whelchel, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Heather Hardwick, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Brandon Baker, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony tampering with physical evidence and driving on a suspended license; $3,500 bond.
Stacy Mayo, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and improper turn, $1,000 bond.
Joseph Ables, 35, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering a vehicle, theft of debit or credit cards and violation of a no-contact order; $10,000 bond and requirement of an ankle monitor if released.
Chastity Johnston, 44, of Bay, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and careless or prohibited driving; $1,500 bond.
Elizabeth Alls, 25, of West Memphis, with second-degree forgery and non-financial identity fraud. $3,500 bond.
Corey Thomas, 25, of West Memphis, with felony failure to appear; recognizance bond with proof of hospitalization.
Albert Hart, 52, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $10,000 bond.
