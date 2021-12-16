JONESBORO — Picking up the pieces after a disaster is hard enough without being the target of a scammer preying on vulnerable people trying to recover.
Matt Wernz, the regional director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Southwest Region, said in email on Thursday that the Federal Trade Commission wanted to warn residents about post-disaster scams and provide some information relating to scams so the public can protect themselves.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said Thursday that during the 2020 Jonesboro tornado disaster there were issues with out-of-town contractors.
“Some contractors were legit and others were not,” Day said, “so we put procedures in place to help prevent this.”
Mark Young, president and CEO of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, said on Thursday that scammers had been an issue a year and a half ago during Jonesboro’s tornado but they quickly found ways to help prevent scammers from taking advantage of residents.
“People need to be cautious and ask questions,” Young said. “It is sad but it does happen.”
Young added that he had spoken with Trumann Chamber Director Bob Sowell and knows they are already taking precautions, too.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Thursday that he wasn’t aware of any of scammers yet but if anyone feels they are being scammed, they should call the attorney general and report it.
Trumann Police Chief Jonathan Redman said on Thursday that the city hadn’t had any issues yet, but certain safeguards are being taken just in case.
The Federal Trade Commission has some tips on its website, ftc.gov/weatheremergencies, to help residents, families and friends to steer-clear of common post-disaster scams, to protect personal information, and to help financially. Tips include:
Avoiding repair scams
Be skeptical of people promising immediate clean-up and debris removal.
Check them out first. Ask for IDs, licenses and proof of insurance.
Get more than one estimate for the work and don’t believe any promises that aren’t in writing.
Never pay in cash and never make the final payment until the work is done.
Spotting imposters
Guard your personal information. Ask for IDs. And if anyone asks you for money or your financial information, it’s a scam.
Know that FEMA doesn’t charge application fees.
Be wise to rental listing scams. Steer clear of people who tell you to wire money or who ask for security deposits or rent before you’ve met or signed a lease.
Managing money
Report lost or stolen credit, ATM, or debit cards to the card issuer as soon as possible. Then open new accounts. If you don’t have the card company’s phone number, call 1-800-555-1212 to get it.
Contact your employer. Ask if you can keep getting your paycheck and health insurance, and for how long.
Contact your benefit providers, such as your retirement plan, social services office, Social Security (1-800-772-1213), and the Veterans Benefits administration (1-800-827-1000). Tell them your new location and find out if benefit payments are available by check, direct deposit, or payment card. The Department of Labor (1-866-4-USA-DOL) works with state and local governments to issue unemployment insurance and other assistance.
Managing credit
Get a free copy of your credit report to check for possible fraud or mistakes on your accounts, or if you need help identifying creditors. Call 1-877-322-8228.
Contact your creditors, bank, landlord and utilities. They may be willing to defer payments or offer extended repayment plans, waive late fees, and postpone collection, repossessions and foreclosures.
Replacing damaged or lost documents
Deeds and recorded real estate documents: County’s Recorder of Deeds.
Mortgages and other credit: lender or financial company.
Leases: landlord or financial company.
Insurance policies: insurance company/agent.
Wills: attorney. If the will is destroyed, you’ll need another.
Checks, savings documents, and investment materials: bank, investment firm, or broker.
Auto title or driver’s license: Secretary of State or Department of Motor Vehicles.
Birth certificate: Vital Statistics Office in county or city where you were born.
Social Security card: local Social Security Administration Office.
Tax Returns: IRS center; state comptroller.
Other important documents, like contracts or divorce judgments: attorney or the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.