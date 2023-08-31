JONESBORO — The state’s four Crisis Stabilization Units, including the one located in Craighead County, will not see a cut in funding this fiscal year, according to a press release from the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

The release states that Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has approved a plan for additional funding, in the form of direct one-time federal grants, so the CSUs can work to enhance services and achieve financial sustainability over the next nine months.