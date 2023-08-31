JONESBORO — The state’s four Crisis Stabilization Units, including the one located in Craighead County, will not see a cut in funding this fiscal year, according to a press release from the Arkansas Department of Human Services.
The release states that Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has approved a plan for additional funding, in the form of direct one-time federal grants, so the CSUs can work to enhance services and achieve financial sustainability over the next nine months.
“I am confident the CSUs will implement changes that best reflect the communities they serve, and each plan will be unique in its scope and approach,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Putnam. “We are looking forward to working with them as they optimize behavioral health services by maximizing resources and positioning themselves to succeed as critical community partners in the long term.”
The legislature previously approved $3 million in annual CSU funding, which provided for $90,000 monthly for the first three months and $60,000 monthly beginning Oct. 1.
By directing approximately $1 million in Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant money to these programs, the plan now calls for continuing the $90,000 per month funding for the remainder of this state fiscal year.
According to the DHS release, the additional funding is designed to provide the CSUs with time to become more self-sustaining.
“In return, the governor and the department have asked the CSUs to seek ways to expand reimbursable services that will allow them to sustain operations once this temporary grant funding ends on June 30, 2024,” the release stated. “Additionally, each CSU has been asked to submit a plan to DHS that enhances their services in ways that align with their existing crisis stabilization mission, emphasizing community collaboration and increased admissions, so they may become financially solvent beyond July 2024.”
Craighead County officials had previously told The Sun that they were working on funding solutions for the local CSU.
“I don’t think there’ll be a problem,” County Judge Marvin Day said last week when asked about the possibility of a cut in funding. “I don’t think it’ll be an issue. I’m pretty optimistic that we’ll be OK.”
The state Department of Human Services, which initially provided $132,000 a month to the unit, reduced its funding to $90,000 a month in October 2021. The state increased its Medicaid funding from $350 a day per patient to $572 a day.
The DHS website states that the four Crisis Stabilization Units were created to be alternatives to jails and emergency rooms for people in crisis who encounter law enforcement. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the state legislature created the four stabilization units under Act 423 of 2017.
