JONESBORO — A Craighead County jury found Rhatez Demore Furlow guilty on Thursday evening of two counts of second-degree murder and a gun enhancement charge and sentenced him to a total of 135 years in prison.
Kafena Russell, 37, and her brother, Johnny Russell, 38, were found shot to death on July 18, 2019, in the 400 block of Melrose Street.
Their bodies were found in the apartment they shared with Furlow.
Jurors sentenced Furlow, 32, to 60 years in prison on each count and added a 15-year sentence for using a gun during a crime. The two sentences to be served consecutively, meaning one after another.
Even with Arkansas Department of Correction guidelines for parole, at least 70 percent of a sentence must be served before becoming eligible. Furlow would have to serve 94.5 years before becoming eligible.
The trial began Tuesday with jury selection and opening arguments by the prosecution and defense.
During closing arguments Thursday, Deputy Prosecutor Gina Marano Knight said Furlow confessed to murdering the two victims.
Furlow was in a relationship with Kafena Russell, who accused him of being unfaithful.
“He was tired of the arguing and wanted it to stop,” she said.
She called defense scenarios “far-fetched” and said the defendant’s mental state wasn’t a defense.
Despite the victims having methamphetamine and alcohol in their systems at the time of death, Knight said Furlow told investigators they never got physical with him.
Defense attorney Bobby R. Digby II rested Thursday without calling any witnesses. With the jury out of the courtroom, presiding Circuit Judge Randy Philhours swore in Furlow and asked him if he was declining to testify.
Furlow confirmed it.
Jurors convened for deliberations at about 12:30 p.m. and returned with a verdict after 5 p.m.
Keith L. Chrestman, prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, praised the deputy prosecutors: “(Martin) Lilly and Knight are making a real difference. They’ve tried another serious offense case and won. The message is clear – this community will not tolerate violence.”
