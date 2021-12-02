JONESBORO — The defense rested Thursday without calling any witnesses in the double-murder trial of Rhatez Furlow, 32, of Jonesboro. The trial is now being deliberated by the jury.
No verdict had been reached as of press time Thursday.
Furlow is facing charges of two counts of first-degree murder or second-degree murder.
Kafena Russell, 37, and her brother, Johnny Russell, 38, were found shot to death on July 18, 2019, in the 400 block of Melrose Street.
Their bodies were found in the apartment they shared with Furlow. Both had been shot five times, and a dozen 9 mm shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to the prosecution.
Closing arguments were finished shortly after noon, and Furlow’s fate was sent to the jury.
Earlier Thursday, defense attorney Bobby R. Digby II cross-examined Vic Brooks, a former investigator with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, about his interrogation of Furlow.
There were multiple women who Kafena Russell was jealous of jealous of a neighbor, Digby asked Brooks.
“Yes,” Brooks replied.
“And Kafena was hostile to women she was jealous of?” Digby asked.
Brooks said she was verbally hostile to them.
“He said it wasn’t intentional?” Digby asked.
“Something like that,” Brooks said.
“Did he show remorse,” Digby asked.
“At time, yes,” Brooks responded.
After the defense rested, Digby asked for a direct verdict of not guilty from Circuit Judge Randy Philhours, who denied the request.
Furlow declined to testify.
Digby wanted the jury to be able to consider manslaughter charges, which Philhours denied.
During closing arguments, Deputy Prosecutor Gina Marano Knight said Furlow confessed to murdering the two victims.
“He was tired of the arguing and wanted it to stop,” she said.
She called defense scenarios “far-fetched” and said the defendant’s mental state wasn’t a defense.
Despite the victims having methamphetamine and alcohol in their systems at the time of death, Knight said Furlow told investigators they never got physical with him.
Digby told the jurors Furlow was in a suicide-prevention jail suit during one of the interrogations. He said that showed his client’s mental state.
Knight and Martin Lilly are representing the state while Digby and Alexander C. Denker are representing Furlow.
