JONESBORO — The manager of Hanks Fine Furniture and Mattresses, 1808 E. Highland Drive, told police on Thursday that someone fraudulently used a credit card to purchase furniture.
The owner of the card, a man who lives in Boise, Idaho, said the purchase was not authorized.
The total amount of the furniture bought is listed at $11,275, according to a Jonesboro police report.
In other police reports:
Someone entered the fenced property of Raider Tire, 3206 Industrial Drive, the company reported Thursday and stole two vehicles. Taken were a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2000 Ford F250 with a total value of $20,000.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro woman reported early Friday morning that her 2014 Ford Fusion was stolen from her driveway in the 4500 block of Janice Avenue. The vehicle is valued at $16,000.
A 47-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday morning that someone broke into a building in the 1500 block of Danny Drive and stole lawn equipment. The equipment is valued at $900.
A 62-year-old Jonesboro man reported the theft of a trailer Thursday morning in the 500 block of Southwest Drive. The 12-foot trailer is valued at $2,500.
A 53-year-old Jonesboro man told sheriff’s deputies that a Sure Track Dump Trailer was stolen in January from a job site in the 100 block of Craighead Road 7455. The trailer is valued at $10,000.
