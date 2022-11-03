JONESBORO — Two shopping centers previously owned by New York City investors are back under local ownership, The Sun has learned. The two transactions totaled $17 million.

Two limited liability corporations controlled by Jeremy Gamble of Brookland purchased Bernard Court, 1847 E. Highland Drive – home to Hobby Lobby and next door to the Walmart Supercenter – and Jonesboro Crossroads, 2300 E. Highland Drive – home to Office Depot and across Caraway Road from the Kroger Marketplace.

