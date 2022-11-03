JONESBORO — Two shopping centers previously owned by New York City investors are back under local ownership, The Sun has learned. The two transactions totaled $17 million.
Two limited liability corporations controlled by Jeremy Gamble of Brookland purchased Bernard Court, 1847 E. Highland Drive – home to Hobby Lobby and next door to the Walmart Supercenter – and Jonesboro Crossroads, 2300 E. Highland Drive – home to Office Depot and across Caraway Road from the Kroger Marketplace.
The sales closed on Monday, according to deeds filed in the Craighead County Circuit Clerk’s office.
Gamble said the two purchases had been about six months in the making.
“We are real excited about having them,” Gamble said Wednesday of the two purchases.
He said renovations to the 45,000-square-foot Jonesboro Crossroads are expected to begin early next year.
“We’ve already got a firm coming to the old Pier 1,” Gamble said, but he wasn’t authorized to name that tenant. “We’ll have some exciting things happening over the next 12 to 18 months in that corner for sure.”
Upgrades and new tenants to Bernard Court, which has more than 100,000-square-feet of retail space, will come a little later, he said.
The retail picture in Jonesboro has faced a lot of uncertainty since a tornado destroyed most off the stores in The Mall at Turtle Creek. Many of those stores still haven’t reopened.
“We’re starting to find more and more tenants that were in the mall and these other centers,” Gamble said. “I hated to see the mall go, I tell you what, it sure is good for the rest of town.“
Gamble said local ownership means ownership that will better take care of the property. His brother, Chris, and Ted Herget bought the former Sears store in October 2020, and redeveloped it as The Uptown.
“We care. We want it to look good,” Gamble said. “We drive by it everyday, you know.”
