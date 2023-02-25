JONESBORO — The owner of Randy’s Auto Services, 4105 E. Johnson Ave., told Jonesboro police Thursday morning that someone cut the power to the building between Tuesday and Thursday and siphoned fuel from vehicles and took items from the business, according to a police report.
The owner said 10 vehicles had fuel siphoned and were gone through during the heist.
The exact amount of fuel and what items were stolen was unknown, police said.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
An employee at Sonic, 715 W. Parker Road, told police a customer paid for food with counterfeit money. A $20 and two $10 counterfeit bills were used to pay for the food.
A 38-year-old Osceola man told police Thursday evening that someone broke into his truck in the 3100 block of Gillis Drive and stole a toolbox containing a dropball. The total value of the items is $750.
A 56-year-old Jonesboro woman who lives in the 2300 block of Redbud Drive reported Thursday afternoon someone took money from her bank account. The amount taken from the account was $14,000.
The manager of Triple S Phones, 2801 S. Caraway Road, told police Thursday morning that someone broke into the store and stole electronics. The total value of items taken is $9,500.
A 22-year-old woman told police Thursday morning that someone broke into her vehicle in the 1400 block of Mays Road and stole $110 worth of items.
