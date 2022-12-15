JONESBORO — A proposal for a new gated community in an established neighborhood has been tabled for two months.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission agreed to postpone discussion of the proposal until Feb. 14 at the request of Jim Gramling, the developer’s attorney.
“We are currently working through some engineering issues, and I guess more importantly, there’s been some neighbor feedback and I think it would be important for us to have a neighborhood meeting,” Gramling told the commission Tuesday evening
Rob Taylor seeks to rezone 2.66 acres at 1507 E. Nettleton Ave., from R-1 single family light density residential to PD-RS planned residential.
Taylor proposes to remove a large house on the hill of that property and develop a gated community with 10 homes. According to Taylor’s application, each house would have a minimum size of 2,500 square feet of heated space.
The property is across Nettleton Avenue from the Jonesboro Country Club, just west of Hillcrest Drive and next door to the east of the Arkansas State University chancellor’s mansion.
The subdivision would have perimeter fencing and one private street.
In other business, the commission gave final subdivision approval of Lake Pointe Estates Phase 2B, 21 residential lots on 10.22 acres south of Lake Pointe Cove. Mark Morris is the developer.
