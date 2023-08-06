Historical society plans move

The Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society Research Center has been in downtown Paragould for the past 14 years, across from the post office. Officials said this week that renovations to a nearby bank have necessitated a move, effective Oct. 1.

 Michael Wilkey / Daily Press

PARAGOULD — A local historical group that has been a presence in downtown Paragould for many years is working to find a new home later this year.

