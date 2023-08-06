PARAGOULD — A local historical group that has been a presence in downtown Paragould for many years is working to find a new home later this year.
The Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society has been active since 1987 and their research center is located in the downtown area, across the street from the post office.
Kaye Holmes with the group said the GCHGS has been at its current location for the past 14 years, thanks to the people at First National Bank. She said the bank has been a great benefactor, with a deal on the location being done with a handshake many years ago.
However, renovations to the bank, including adding new parking have necessitated the move, starting Oct. 1, Holmes said.
As for the research center, Holmes said the building has records going back to the county’s earliest days.
There are birth records, Census records, obituaries, land records and Civil War records among the items at the research center. Holmes said there are also city directories, going back to 1908 as well as information on many downtown buildings.
In addition to those records, Holmes said the center has about 1,800 files on the history of early families in the county.
Holmes said the group met recently to start discussions on the issue and has been working to narrow down options on a new building.
A meeting was held Thursday at the Greene County Legacy Room of the Greene County Library for the public to ask questions about the situation.
She said the group has to look at a variety of things including location, zoning requirements, parking and making sure the building is handicapped accessible.
She said researchers and local residents alike visit the building every day to find out about the county’s history.
The society also puts together newsletters and quarterly papers on what is going on with the group.
