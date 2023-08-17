PARAGOULD — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report this week of someone pulling over a vehicle and identifying themselves as a Greene County deputy.
The sheriff’s office said on social media late Tuesday that an out-of-town motorist was stopped on Highway 412 West, possibly near the Light community, Tuesday by someone they thought was an officer driving a black Dodge Charger.
“The alleged officer identified himself as a Greene County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff and requested the motorist’s documents. When the motorist requested to see the officer’s identification or to speak with a supervisor, the ‘officer’ refused. Shortly after being challenged by the motorist, the individual returned to his car where he remained for a few moments before departing at a high rate of speed,” the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities describe the individual as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately six feet tall. The individual had brown hair and wore black sunglasses, with khaki pants, a black belt and a black T-shirt tucked in.
The vehicle was also described as a newer-model black Dodge Charger, with blue lights on the windshield near the dash.
Sheriff Brad Snyder said the department does not own and has never used black Dodge Chargers for patrol or enforcement and that people can always contact his office if they are being pulled over.
“As always, if you are ever in doubt that you are being stopped by a legitimate police officer, slow your speed, activate your emergency flashers, and call 911 to speak to the emergency dispatchers. These dispatchers will likely know whether you are legitimately being stopped by law enforcement and can advise you of what to do,” Snyder said.
The sheriff also said the motorist did a great job in asking for the identification of the “deputy” and when they were denied, asking for a supervisor.
“I commend the motorist for contacting my office to report this, as well as being able to provide us with many details to hopefully aid us in identifying and/or apprehending this person,” Snyder said.
Anyone with information can call 870-239-6343.
