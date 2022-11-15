PARAGOULD — Officials are still attempting to determine the cause of a third-party cyberattack Friday that struck the Greene County Tech School District’s computer and phone systems.
GCT Schools Superintendent Scott Gerrish said Monday that his office found out about the attack Friday morning.
Gerrish said it became evident that there had been a third party attack on the network and school officials began shutting everything down.
Officials then contacted the Arkansas Department of Education and the Arkansas Department of Information Systems about the attack.
ADE and DIS officials then sent a cybersecurity team to GCT to find out what happened, Gerrish said.
Without going into specifics, Gerrish said the computer attack is under investigation by law enforcement and that the systems are backed up.
However, the district is still using a temporary phone system until the computer system is up and running.
The temporary main number to reach the district is 870-236-3212.
