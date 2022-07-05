HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Ted Herget describes the location of his Gearhead Outfitters store in Highland Park, Ill., in idyllic terms.
“It’s like a Norman Rockwell Main Street,” Herget said Tuesday, one day after his store became a refuge for people fleeing a rooftop killer. “It’s just a beautiful suburb and the town is just a really cool community.”
He said “one knucklehead, a privileged kid,” shattered that.
Ted and Amanda Herget expanded their Jonesboro-based company to the Chicago suburb in 2019 when they purchased Uncle Dan’s Outfitters. It’s a profitable store. And on the Fourth of July, it became a lifesaver for many who were attending that city’s Independence Day parade.
The gunman fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style rifle that killed at least seven people, then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday. More than 30 people were wounded in the attack, which Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said the shooter planned for several weeks.
Covelli told a news conference that the suspected shooter, who was arrested late Monday, used a high-powered rifle “similar to an AR-15” to spray bullets from atop a commercial building into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park, a close-knit community on the shores of Lake Michigan that has long drawn the rich and sometimes famous.
Herget said he was notified immediately by store employees. Manager Tony Brosios kept the store open. When gunfire erupted, people ran straight to Uncle Dan’s, a local institution for more than 20 years.
“You’ve got 90-year-old women, people falling in with their kids,” Herget said, describing what he saw on the store’s security video. “We’ve got a basement there that’s really cool, (Brosios) was just shuttling people … no one deserves this stuff.”
Herget said he was proud that Brosios kept the store open. His wife and father-in-law were injured by the gunfire. “Tony held it together.”
Since the start of the year, the U.S. has seen 15 shootings where four or more people were killed, including the one in Highland Park, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University mass killing database.
In 2013, Highland Park officials approved a ban on assault weapons and ammunition magazines of more than 10 rounds. A local doctor and the Illinois State Rifle Association quickly challenged the liberal suburb’s stance. The legal fight ended at the U.S. Supreme Court’s doorstep in 2015 when justices declined to hear the case and let the suburb’s restrictions remain in place.
