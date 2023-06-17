JONESBORO — A Georgia man is behind bars after District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge him with theft greater than $25,000.
Corey James Carelock, 23, is accused of receiving a wire payment of $40,450 from a Brookland man for equipment Carelock never produced.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Dustin Norwood with the Brookland Police Department, he obtained a search warrant for Carelock’s bank account in Georgia. Norwood found out that Carelock was being investigated by several police agencies for similar crimes, including North Dakota and Nebraska.
Boling set Carelock’s bond at $100,000 and told him if he posted bond there was a extradition request from Nebraska.
Carelock’s next court date is July 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In a separate case, Boling found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with aggravated assault on a family or household member.
Zachery West, 38, was arrested Thursday after his wife told Craighead County deputies that, while he was driving a vehicle, he began hitting her, pulled over, and began choking her, according to a probable cause affidavit.
She said they had been drinking at a private club and West got angry when he was cut off.
The victim had visible marks on her neck and a bruise on the right side of her face.
Boling set West’s bond at $10,000 and issued a no-contact order.
His next court date is July 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Austin Bruce, 23, of Brookland, with failure to register as a sex offender; $50,000 bond.
Katlyn Donnersbach, 28, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony tampering with evidence; $7,500 bond.
Mollie Douglas, 38, of Harrisburg, with probation violation; $1,500 bond.
Brandon Jarman, 47, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $3,000 bond.
Jennifer Jones, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 cash-only bond.
Brian Nelson, 29, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $135,000 bond.
Marcus Stephens, 32, of Bono, with felony failure to appear; released on his own recognizance with proof of being in rehab.
Larry Waters, 48 of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $10,000 bond.
