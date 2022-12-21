JONESBORO — Local utilities and governments have prepared for the extremely cold conditions coming to Northeast Arkansas.
Now, they urge residents to do the same.
With temperatures expected to reach near zero, officials at City Water and Light said they have been preparing for the cold blast for more than a week.
A coal-fired power plant that had been shut down for maintenance resumed production over the weekend, and has plenty of coal stockpiled to remain in operation, General Manager Jake Rice III told the City Water and Light Board of Directors Tuesday.
CWL has also winterized the local gas-fired turbines and water and wastewater facilities.
“We’re really proud of our team and what they are doing,” Rice said. “They’re approaching this as if it’s a 10-day extended event.”
While little or no ice accumulation is expected, wind chills could reach -30 in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.
Chance Smith engineering services administrator, said he expects power consumption to rival CWL’s record winter peak demands set in February 2021 of 295 megawatts.
“We’re seeing temperatures close to that,” Smith said. Since those record peaks were reached, CWL has identified some areas in town where additional circuits were needed to maximize capacity.
Outside pressure in February 2021, forced CWL to implement some temporary outages in select areas, but Smith said he doesn’t anticipate having to make that decision this year.
In addition to using natural gas for CWL’s backup power turbines, Adam Saulsbury, general operations director, said four of the five units are capable of switching to diesel as their fuel, with about 500,000 gallons available.
Susan Meridith, engineering services director, said the biggest challenge for the Water Department won’t be the cold blast Thursday and Friday, but the thaw as temperatures warm up again.
“We’re hopeful and pretty confident we won’t have a lot of water main breaks,” Meridith said. “That could be the case, but that’s not our biggest concern at this time. It’s more Sunday and Monday when they start to thaw out.”
While the Salvation Army has round-the-clock services for those in need, the City of Jonesboro will expand on those services if conditions warrant, according to a news release.
As is common in such situations, Earl Bell Center, Parker Park and Allen Park will be open as warming centers during the day. Earl Bell Center, 1212 S. Church St., is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays. The other two parks are open 3:30-9 p.m. All parks are open noon-5 p.m. Saturday, but those hours could be extended based on need.
While the Earl Bell Center and all parks are normally closed on Christmas, Mayor Harold Copenhaver said conditions and needs will be monitored, and adjustments made if necessary.
While 911 is the number to call for emergency, those with needs that are not emergency-related should call the United Way’s 211 hotline, which connects those in need with services, provisions and hot meals.
CWL and other area energy providers offer the following cold weather advice for homeowners:
Ensure heating systems are working properly. For tips visit: www. energy.gov/energysaver /operating-and- maintaining-your-heat-pump
Make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.
Seal leaks that allow cold air inside.
Eliminate drafts from crawl spaces by closing crawl space vents and stopping other air inflows during cold periods.
Check your home’s crawl space, attic, basement, garage and other areas for exposed water pipes.
Wrap exposed pipes with insulation and/or heat tape. If heat tape is used, follow manufacturer’s instructions and all applicable safety standards.
Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.
Secure outdoor hoses, valves and faucets. Make sure all hoses are disconnected from spigots and spigots/faucets are covered.
The interior pipes most likely to freeze are nearest an outside wall, door, window and along the floor. Open cabinets doors to allow heat to get to un-insulated pipes under sinks.
Let water drip from faucets. Running water through the pipe – even at a trickle – helps prevent pipes from freezing.
Set the thermostat at a minimum of 55 degrees during cold weather even if the house is vacant.
Properly winterize swimming pools and water sprinkler systems following manufacturer’s directions.
Know the location of your main water shut off valve (if your house has one) or the location of your water meter
If needed, water can be shut off at the meter by the homeowner using a crescent wrench. CWL employees will also be available if assistance is needed.
If the water meter box is broken or missing, contact CWL for repair or replacement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.