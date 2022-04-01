JONESBORO — A 13-year-old girl told Jonesboro police Thursday morning that a man made sexual contact with her, leading her to become suicidal.
The suspect is listed as a 34-year-old man.
No other information was released in the case.
In other police reports:
A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday morning that her residence was broken into in the 1600 block of West Matthews Avenue and items were stolen. The total value of televisions and other items taken was listed at $1,754.
B&B Electrical and Utility Contractor, of Hernando, Miss., reported Thursday morning that a storage unit was entered and tools stolen in the 2800 block of Fair Park Boulevard. The total value of the tools is listed at $8,000.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro man reported a burglary Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of Roseclair Street. Stolen was a Fender guitar valued at $250.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman told police two suspects who were let into her residence stolen items Thursday night in the 2200 block of Amy Ann Street. She said the 14-year-old girl and 18-year-old man took a variety of items with a total value of $1,100.
A 55-year-old Brookland woman told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies that fencing her landlord, a 72-year-old Mountain View woman, ordered was stolen from the property in the 300 block of Craighead Road 726 in Brookland. The fencing is valued at $16,000.
