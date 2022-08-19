JONESBORO — The Arkansas State Police in Paragould told Jonesboro police Thursday morning that a 16-year-old girl was raped.
JONESBORO — The Arkansas State Police in Paragould told Jonesboro police Thursday morning that a 16-year-old girl was raped.
The suspect was listed as a 27-year-old man.
No other information was released.
In other JPD reports:
A 31-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle in the 900 block of North Madison Street and stole her wallet. The wallet contained debit cards.
An 84-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday afternoon that someone entered his garage in the 2400 block of Greensboro Road and stole his pressure washer. The item is valued at $300.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 1100 block of Loberg Lane and stole items. Taken were Airpods valued at $200, a wallet valued at $15 and credit and debit cards.
A manager at American Car Center, 3615 Stadium Boulevard, told police Thursday afternoon someone tore apart the steering column of a vehicle in an attempt to steal it.
Dustin Hurst of Cavenaugh Kia, 3315 Stadium Boulevard, reported to police Thursday afternoon that a suspect or suspects broke into five vehicles and damaged steering columns. The total amount of damage wasn’t released.
The manager of Automax, 3612 Stadium Boulevard, reported Thursday morning that three juveniles – a 16-year-old girl and two 17-year-old boys – stole a 2012 Hyundai Elantra. The vehicle was later recovered in Cross County. Authorities believe the incidents on Stadium Boulevard are related.
