JONESBORO — A 17-year-old girl died in a two-vehicle wreck at about 1:17 a.m. Friday at 8000 East Highland Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report. No other information was available.
Top Headlines
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Pound of meth, other drugs gets woman $150,000 bond
- Blytheville pair arrested on suspicion of assault
- 4 arrested after traffic stop
- Juvenile sisters report sexual assault
- 4 airlines bid for Jonesboro service
- Examiner: Victim likely died from wound to neck
- Death penalty waived by prosecutor
- Firearm possession gets man $50,000 bond
- Bedford pleads guilty to lesser shooting charge
- Memphis holds off A-State, 55-50
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.