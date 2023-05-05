JONESBORO — A 10-year-old Jonesboro girl told her school counselor that her stepfather has been sexually abusing her for several years, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The suspect is a 32-year-old man.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 62-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 2000 block of South Culberhouse Street and stole a firearm. The 9 mm Glock 43 handgun is valued at $500.
A 27-year-old Redfield man reported Thursday morning that someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole items, including a firearm, from the 5300 block of South Caraway Road. Taken were a Sig Sauer 9 mm handgun valued at $1,000 and $100 in cash. Other items stolen were found nearby.
A 22-year-old Batesville man reported Wednesday morning that his vehicle was entered on two different occasions in the 500 block of North Caraway Road and items were taken. Stolen were a MacBook valued at $1,000, a calculator and change.
A 62-year-old Bono man reported Wednesday morning that two catalytic converters were stolen from his vehicle in the 1300 block of Red Wolf Boulevard. The converters are valued at $1,600.
Love’s Truck Stop, 5101 E. Parker Road, reported Wednesday morning that a shoplifter stole more than $2,000 worth of items from the store.
A 58-year-old Paragould woman told police Wednesday afternoon that her vehicle was stolen from the 3700 block of Stadium Boulevard. The 2007 Jeep Commander is valued at $3,000.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday night that someone entered her vehicle in the 1300 block of West Monroe Avenue and stole items. Taken were a wallet, identification cards, debit cards and a medical marijuana card.
