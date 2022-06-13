JONESBORO — One local Girl Scout is trying to bring gardening to the public through her new seed project, which she set up back in May at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library as part of her work toward achieving her Girl Scout Gold Award.
Girl Scout Senior Gwendolyn Hutton, who is a member of the Troop 3443 of the Girl Scouts – Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, said on Monday that she set up her seed library as part of her “Gold Take Action” project.
“I built a community seed library for people to share and trade seeds, making gardening more accessible to everyone,” Hutton said, noting that a Gold Take Action project was an act of community service that will be sustained beyond her initial involvement.
“In May, I installed the seed library at the Jonesboro Public Library sharing it with the public,” she said.
The seed library itself is located inside the library near the Children’s and Teen’s Library and is filled with vegetable, fruit, herb and flower seeds.
“People can take up to to four seed packets at a time,” Hutton said. “They can also leave their own small, labeled seed packets for others.”
Hutton, who lives in Jonesboro, is a 15-year-old student at the Arkansas Connections Academy, where she will be starting her junior year this fall.
She said she has been gardening for six years and has been a member of the Craighead County Master Gardeners since 2019, so a gardening project was only natural.
“I really enjoy gardening and wanted to enable others to be able to garden,” Hutton said. “Gardening is a very helpful life skill that I wanted others to be able to experience, particularly young would-be gardeners.”
“I thought one of the best ways I can help others start their gardening journey is by providing them with seeds,” she said. “Several other regional libraries had similar things like this, and I thought this would be a beneficial addition to the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.”
