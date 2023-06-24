JONESBORO — A Craighead County jury acquitted River Diamondstone Glasgow of first-degree murder Thursday night, but convicted the Jonesboro man on four felony counts, according to court documents.
The jury failed to reach a verdict on second-degree murder.
Glasgow, 25, shot and killed Jonathan Morgan, 39, on the night of April 2, 2020, outside a residence near the intersection of Brazos Street and Parkwood Road.
Glasgow was convicted of aggravated assault, aggravated assault in front of a minor and two counts of committing a terroristic act.
The jury recommended six years in prison for the first count, five years for the second count and 10 years each for the third and fourth counts, for a total of 31 years in prison.
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours will sentence Glasgow and is not required to follow the jury’s recommendations for sentencing. Jessica Thomason, chief deputy prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, said she expects Glasgow’s sentence to be 25 years.
Glasgow claimed in his testimony Thursday that several men in a vehicle came to his residence the night of the shooting, almost striking him with their vehicle. He said one of the men threatened to kill him and went back to the vehicle. Glasgow said he thought he went to retrieve a gun, so he went to the residence, got a handgun and began firing multiple shots at the vehicle.
Morgan was struck once in the head and died later at St. Bernards Medical Center.
Glasgow is scheduled to be tried Sept. 5-8 and Sept. 18-21 on charges of first-degree terroristic threatening, residential burglary, violation of a protection order, third-degree assault on a family or household member and first-degree criminal mischief. Those charges stem from a May 13, 2021, incident where police said he threatened two of his sisters in the 2100 block of Tanglewood Drive and in the 2000 block of Edgewood Drive, according to a probable cause affidavit.
He had a brief standoff with police officers while holding a large knife, the affidavit said.
Glasgow was streaming the incident live on Facebook and stated “if he had a gun he would go in and kill that b##.”
Alvin Simes of Forrest City, Glasgow’s attorney, said Friday he thinks Glasgow will be acquitted of those charges, or they will be reduced.
Simes said of the acquittal for first-degree murder, “His actions were justified. He was acting in self-defense.”
He said the jury did an excellent job of not finding his client guilty of first-degree murder.
Thomason had no comment as to whether the prosecutor’s office was planning to retry Glasgow on the second-degree murder charge.
