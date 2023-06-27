JONESBORO — A Craighead County Circuit Court judge sentenced a Jonesboro man to 25 years in prison for a 2020 shooting death.
JONESBORO — A Craighead County Circuit Court judge sentenced a Jonesboro man to 25 years in prison for a 2020 shooting death.
Judge Randy Philhours handed down the sentence on Friday for River Diamondstone Glasgow, 25.
A jury found Glasgow guilty of two counts of committing a terroristic act and two counts of aggravated assault on Friday. Sentences for the offenses will run concurrently.
He was acquitted of first-degree murder. The jury couldn’t come up with a verdict on second-degree murder.
Jonathan Morgan, 39, was shot and killed by Glasgow. Glasgow said an altercation occurred the night of April 2, 2020, at his residence, near the intersection of Brazos Street and Parkwood Road. While he and his roommates were playing video games, his roommate’s ex-girlfriend came to the door and began banging on the door to be let in. She was accompanied my a man. When his roommate, Danny Jones, cracked open the door, his phone was snatched from his hand and the man and woman took off running.
Glasgow said he went outside to check out the vehicle the two arrived in and while outside a vehicle that was traveling around 65 mph pulled onto the property, slamming its brakes and almost hitting him.
He said two men got out of the car and one approached him in a threatening manner.
That man Daniel Keith, Glasgow said, is about 6-foot, 6-inches tall and began yelling at him and threatening to kill him.
“He said, ‘I’ve got something for you,’” Glasgow said. He said the two men went back to their vehicle and Glasgow ran to the residence because, he said, “I thought they were going to get guns.”
Alvin Simes of Forrest City, Glasgow’s attorney, told the jury the case was one of self-defense.
Jones said Glasgow told the men at least 10 times to get off of his property, but they refused.
