JONESBORO — A 23-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his vehicle was broken into Tuesday and a firearm was stolen.
The incident occurred in the 1700 block of Mitzi Lane. The victim said a 9 mm Glock with a value of $425 was taken.
In other police reports:
RGB Mechanical reported that a 2013 Caterpillar excavator was stolen Tuesday from a construction site in the 2200 block of Barnhill Road. The equipment is valued at $28,000. Jonesboro police’s Criminal Investigation Division reviewed the case, and it will not be assigned “due to lack of evidence, suspects or possible leads.”
A 19-year-old Jackson, Tenn., man reported that his vehicle was broken into Tuesday morning in the 500 block of North Caraway Road. The victim said $250 in cash was taken.
A 62-year-old Jonesboro man told police that someone broke into his shop Tuesday morning in the 3100 block of West Parker Road and stole four dirt bikes and an all-terrain vehicle. The total amount for the items is listed at $20,000.
Arkansas State Police reported that two people died at 5:13 p.m. Monday in a wreck on U.S. 61 in Mississippi County. Derrick Grant, 49, and Harry Higgs, 75, both of Blytheville, were killed in the crash. Grant’s Chevrolet Cobalt crossed the center line and struck Higgs’ Chevrolet truck head-on, according to the report. Linda Higgs, 76, of Blytheville, was injured in the accident.
