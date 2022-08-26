JONESBORO — A simple modification can turn a handgun into a fully automatic weapon, and Jonesboro police found one of these earlier this month.
According to the Jonesboro police, “Law enforcement officials warn that Glock switches are on the rise in the Mid-South.
“On the night of Aug. 7, an officer with Jonesboro Police Department performed a traffic violation stop on a vehicle at Caraway Road and Nettleton Avenue. During the course of this incident, officers discovered a modified firearm with a Glock switch.
“A Glock switch is a device that alters a handgun to perform like a machine gun. It is illegal to buy and doing so can get you federal time if caught.”
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) described the switch as, “A relatively simple, albeit illegal, device that allows a conventional semi-automatic Glock pistol to function as a fully automatic firearm. The switch is classified as a machine gun under federal law.”
Police Chief Rick Elliott said Friday he suspects there are several of these devices in Jonesboro and said the concern is that Glock switches reduce the accuracy of the guns, thus endangering innocent bystanders.
“It’s very concerning,” Elliott said. “With gang members it’ll be a popular item.”
He said a 17-round magazine on a Glock can be fired in a second or two with the switch.
“We already have people who are reckless with firearms,” he said.
The switches are not made by Glock and were imported from China until a couple years ago, according to news sources. Elliott said most are now produced using a 3-D printer. It only takes about five minutes to install a switch on a handgun, he said.
“This is the first one recovered in our city; however we expect to see more of these switches,” a JPD release stated. “Be advised, if you are caught with a modified gun that contains a Glock switch, you may be prosecuted federally, which means more time served.”
Elliott said he thinks the Aug. 7 case will be prosecuted in federal court. If convicted in federal court, there is no parole for the violator.
“Hopefully, we’ll continue that conversation,” he said.
He said the Memphis Police Department has recovered “quite a few” of the devices.
“We knew it would show up in Jonesboro,” Elliott said.
