JONESBORO — The Goddard School, a nationally-acclaimed early childhood education franchise, broke ground on Tuesday in Jonesboro.
To celebrate the first Goddard School in Jonesboro, co-owners Madison Allison and Josh Allison were joined by members of the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce at the site of the new school. Key members of the design and construction team were also present to kick off the project.
The new preschool, which is expected to open by early 2023, according to a press release, will be located at 1770 Mayfield Drive.
The 8,800-square-foot early childhood education center will have nine classrooms to accommodate more than 140 children from infants to pre-kindergartners and will add about 20 teaching jobs to the Jonesboro community.
Madison Allison said on Thursday that they are opening the Goddard School of Jonesboro because of the need for more childcare facilities in the community.
“We’re thrilled to provide high-quality education to Jonesboro children in a safe and nurturing environment,” she said.
“We wanted to provide the community with this prestigious opportunity for early childhood education.”
The Allisons were both born in Jonesboro and have been members of the community for more than 30 years.
“I grew up in the Jonesboro Public School District and attended University of Arkansas,” Allison said, “where I received a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene.”
Although she is currently working for Taylor Wagner Family Dentistry, she will become the on-site owner of the Goddard School of Jonesboro when it opens.
Her husband, Josh Allison, also grew up in Jonesboro, where he attended Nettleton School and played baseball at Arkansas State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in physical education.
He works at Valley View High School, where he is the head baseball and head golf coach.
Now the Allisons are partnering with Goddard School franchisee Brooks Coatney, who owns Goddard Schools in Little Rock, Rogers and Fayetteville, on the new school.
Allison said the school is considered a private preschool.
“Monthly tuition differs from location to location,” Allison said. “It’s also based on each child’s age and their curriculum.”
Families interested in enrolling in a Goddard School are encouraged to call the location of interest, because each school’s owner and education director can share details on the classroom the child would be learning in, the flexible scheduling options and the monthly tuition rates, she added.
Starting in the fall of 2021, Goddard Schools across the country began offering families a new, targeted curriculum built around great works of children’s literature focusing on social-emotional development as well as the Life Lesson Library, which is Goddard’s proprietary program that includes a list of award-winning best sellers, new favorites and beloved classics meant to help children develop skills like self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making.
For more information about The Goddard School or the new Jonesboro location, visit www.goddard school.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.